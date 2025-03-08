14-Year-Old Killed Officer, Wounded Second: Police

A 14-year-old shot and killed a police officer and wounded another Friday evening in New Jersey, authorities said. Witnesses described seeing officers running down a busy street before they heard a volley of a dozen or more gunshots, the AP reports. The slain officer, 26-year-old Joseph Azcona, was part of a team of Newark police detectives and federal agents that had gone to arrest a suspect in an illegal weapons sting when the officer was fired on in his vehicle, authorities said. "He didn't even get a chance to step out of the vehicle before he was struck," Emanuel Miranda, Newark's director of public safety, said Saturday.

The other officer, who was not identified, was struck was hospitalized with injuries that were not expected to be life threatening, authorities said. In a news conference, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka called the shooting a "heinous, callous disregard for humanity" and said officers had gone to the scene knowing that "grave danger was possible." Police took five people into custody, including the 14-year-old, who was charged with murder, attempted murder, and possession of illegal weapons, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II said. The 14-year-old was shot and hospitalized with injuries that were not life threatening, Stephens said.

Stephens and Miranda gave few details about what led police to the group that fired on Azcona, the ensuing police response, or the shootout, per the AP. Azcona, a five-year veteran of the Newark force, was promoted to detective two years ago and assigned to an intelligence unit that was the "best of the best," Miranda said. The mayor expressed frustration that society hasn't figured out how to prevent a 14-year-old with a firearm from shooting at police. "We just have to do a better job. I have to do a better job. Our families have to do a better job. The community has to do a better job at making sure that our children are not handling guns in the street, shooting at police officers," Baraka said.