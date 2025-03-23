Trump Sends Team to Look Over Greenland

Usha Vance will visit Greenland this week, White House aides announced Sunday, to see historical sites and "learn about Greenlandic heritage" in a Danish territory that President Trump has said he wants the US to absorb. The second lady will travel there Thursday to see "historical sites, learn about Greenlandic heritage, and attend the Avannaata Qimussersu, Greenland's national dogsled race," CBS News reports. Vice President JD Vance's wife is to be accompanied by a son and administration officials. Denmark's government telegraphed that the visit wasn't its idea, nor Greenland's.

"The visit from the United States cannot be seen in isolation from the public statements that have been made," Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said, per the New York Times. "In the kingdom, we wish to cooperate with the Americans. But it must—and shall—be a cooperation based on the fundamental values of sovereignty and mutual respect between nations and peoples." Trump offered to buy Greenland in his first term and has assured Congress in his second that "one way or the other, we're going to get it." Greenland has said that's not going to happen.

Officials told the Times that National Security Adviser Mike Waltz will tour a US military base while there and that Energy Secretary Chris Wright also is scheduled to go. Donald Trump Jr. visited Greenland in January. The race is a major event, per the AP, featuring about 37 mushers and 444 dogs. "Ms. Vance and the delegation are excited to witness this monumental race and celebrate Greenlandic culture and unity," the White House statement said. (More Greenland stories.)