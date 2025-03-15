Researchers Have Advice After Looking at 20 Years of Snakebites

University of Florida researchers have analyzed 20 years of snakebite cases at a Gainesville hospital and they say the best way to avoid snakebites is to leave snakes alone. In a study published in the journal Transactions of the Royal Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, researchers say the most common cause of venomous snakebites treated at the hospital was people handling or harassing venomous snakes in the wild.

"Typically, people's experiences with getting bitten are due to an interaction that was inadvertent—they stumble upon a snake or reach for something without seeing one camouflaged," says lead author Norman L. Beatty. "In this case, people were seeking them out. There were a few individuals who were bitten on more than one occasion."