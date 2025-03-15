Health / snake bite Researchers Have Advice After Looking at 20 Years of Snakebites At a Florida hospital, harassing wild snakes was the leading cause of venomous bites By Rob Quinn Posted Mar 15, 2025 6:01 AM CDT Copied "In regions where antivenom access is poor, severe snake envenomation is akin to a death sentence," researchers wrote. (Getty Images/Md Ariful Islam) University of Florida researchers have analyzed 20 years of snakebite cases at a Gainesville hospital and they say the best way to avoid snakebites is to leave snakes alone. In a study published in the journal Transactions of the Royal Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, researchers say the most common cause of venomous snakebites treated at the hospital was people handling or harassing venomous snakes in the wild. "Typically, people's experiences with getting bitten are due to an interaction that was inadvertent—they stumble upon a snake or reach for something without seeing one camouflaged," says lead author Norman L. Beatty. "In this case, people were seeking them out. There were a few individuals who were bitten on more than one occasion." Intentional interaction accounted for just over a third of the 546 cases of venomous snakebites the researchers looked at. Other leading causes included "unknowingly walking/passing by a wild snake" or accidentally stepping on or grabbing a wild snake. Almost 80% of victims were men, the researchers say. Some 62.7% of bites were to the hand or fingers. The study found that almost 10% of people initially resorted to "potentially harmful" treatments for the bite, including tourniquets and attempting to suck out the venom. The CDC estimates that between 7,000 and 8,000 people are bitten by venomous snakes in the US every year, USA Today reports. Thanks to antivenom treatments, the bites only cause around five deaths per year, but many suffer long-term or permanent injuries, including the loss of fingers. Study co-author River Grace says it took people, on average, an hour to get to the hospital after being bitten. "It seems like the reason for that was people not knowing exactly what to do once they'd been bitten, or underestimating the severity of the bite," Grace says. "Some would just sit at home for hours." The pygmy rattlesnake and the cottonmouth were responsible for most of the bites, but in a University of Florida Health news release, Beatty says he was surprised by "the robust presence of other, less common species in the data—like the eastern coral snake, southern copperhead, timber rattlesnake, and the eastern diamondback rattlesnake." story continues below Carl Barden, owner of the Reptile Discovery Center in DeLand, Florida, tells USA Today that he is impressed by the study's accuracy. The researchers and Barden, who notes that provoked snakebites are more common in Florida than elsewhere, says snakebite victims need to get to a hospital fast. "The only current treatment for snakebite is antivenom," he says. "It must be given in a hospital, so if bitten by a venomous snake, or a snake you suspect is venomous, go to the hospital as quickly as possible." Experts also advise taking a photo of the snake—from a safe distance—so doctors can be sure they are using the right antivenom. (More snake bite stories.) Report an error