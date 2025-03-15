Blogger 'Turtleboy' Roils Infamous Boston Trial

The murder case of Karen Read has made headlines well beyond Boston, where police officer John O'Keefe died in 2022. Prosecutors say Read intentionally hit boyfriend O'Keefe with her SUV and left him to die in the cold. She faces a retrial later this year after the first go-round ended in a mistrial. A lengthy Atlantic story digs into all the particulars of the case, but its focus is on a full-time local blogger named Aidan Kearney, better known to his many fans—and many detractors—as Turtleboy. Kearney has been making the case, in his proudly brash and profane style, that Read has been framed. He maintains that other cops actually killed O'Keefe that night, then pinned the blame on her. Kearney, however, does more than merely profess his views: He organizes protests on Read's behalf and tries to make life miserable for those he sees as the real culprits.

That's understating things, actually: Kearney has been charged with multiple felony counts of witness intimidation after stunts in which he confronted those he views as guilty with his cameras rolling. Kearney faces prison time if convicted later this year, though he says he's done nothing wrong and hasn't stopped his advocacy. "Karen Read is a completely innocent woman, wrongly charged by corrupt cops who would see her rot in prison in order to cover up a murder of a fellow officer," he tells the magazine's Chris Heath.

The story notes that Kearney had been in direct contact with Read, regularly, as her case unfolded in 2023, though he initially denied any such contact publicly. He defends the lie, likening himself to a journalist protecting a source. The piece also makes clear that Kearney makes a nice living off his polarizing blog, with Boston magazine estimating up to $50,000 a month. (Read the full story.)