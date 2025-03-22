Burned Lots Selling Fast in California

This year's wildfires in Los Angeles County destroyed an estimated 12,000 homes, reports the New York Times. What now? One safe bet based on robust sales of vacant lots is that 12,000 new homes will go right back up, though many with different owners. Both the Los Angeles Times and the Washington Post report that sales of such lots are booming in stories that explore the phenomenon:

More than 160 lots have been listed for sale in Altadena and Pacific Palisades since the fires, compared with five in the same period the previous two years.

Most sell quickly, in the range of $600,000 to $700,000, which is typically more than asking but less than owners would have received before the fires.