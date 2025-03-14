Safe Haven of Gold Hits a Price Milestone

The price of gold hit $3,000 per troy ounce for the first time ever on Friday, a sign that investors are looking for a safe haven amid financial uncertainty in the US and abroad. Gold is "the panic asset of choice," Jason Hollands of UK wealth manager Evelyn Partners tells CNN. The price reached as high as $3,017 Friday morning before retreating a bit back under the $3,000 mark, but the Wall Street Journal reports that it's expected to reach more new heights in the near future.