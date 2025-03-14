Your Favorite Cornball Soccer Coach Is Coming Back

Get ready to inject some more annoyingly contagious cheerfulness into your veins. Ted Lasso, the dramedy about a fiercely optimistic American soccer coach in London, is set to return for a fourth season, Apple TV+ announced Friday. The streaming service hasn't said how far along production is for the new season, or when those episodes are set to air, per the AP . Variety notes that the only star officially confirmed to be returning is star Jason Sudeikis, who's also an executive producer on the Emmy-winning show, though it's also been reported that options were picked up for Hannah Waddingham (the show's Rebecca Welton), Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent), and Jeremy Swift (the wholesome Leslie Higgins).

Sudeikis hints that the latest installment of the feel-good soccer comedy will be about taking risks. "We all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to 'look before we leap,'" Sudeikis said in a statement. "In Season Four, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it's exactly where they're meant to be."

The New York Times notes it wasn't clear the show would ever return, with Sudeikis and other creators saying in the past that, although everything was on the table, there were no plans for further episodes.(Spoiler alert ahead.) And it seemed the show could just wrap up with the third season, as that season's finale showed Lasso leaving England and returning to Kansas. And yet now, here we are. "If ever there was a show the world needed more of right now, it would be Ted Lasso," said Channing Dungey, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group. "We ... can't wait for Jason and the entire Ted Lasso dream team to step back onto the pitch and deliver another season of this phenomenal series." (More Ted Lasso stories.)