Cop Delivers Pizza After Delivery Driver Spots Huge Gator

A pizza delivery driver in Florida had quite the scare last weekend when an unexpected interloper interrupted her workday. Per ABC News , police in Bradenton responded to a call on Sunday of an 8-foot-long alligator wandering around the River Isles neighborhood—and when an officer arrived on the scene, he encountered the "terrified" delivery driver and the gator hiding under the car of the woman who'd called for the pizza, per a statement from the Bradenton Police Department.

WWSB has video of the incident, in which the driver can be heard telling the officer that she was "a little scared" to drop the pizza off with the gator lurking so close. "As long as it stays under the car, you can go around the back," the cop informs her. The driver's timid reply: "Do you want to do it, officer?" And so the officer does, strolling up to the customer's home with pie in hand. The customer, meanwhile, has a similar reaction as the delivery driver when she emerges to pick up her order and is warned of the reptile's presence. "Oh my heaven ... there's a big alligator under my car!" she exclaims.

"Get in the house!" the officer yells at her, to which she replies: "Where's my pizza?!" The police statement notes that "after ensuring the hungry customer wasn't attacked by an equally hungry gator," the officer took her phone to take a photo of the alligator for her. Florida Fish and Wildlife officials were eventually able to retrieve the alligator from under the car and remove it from the scene. "FWC trappers relocated the gator away from the neighborhood (and Italian restaurants)," the police statement noted. (More alligator stories.)