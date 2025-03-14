Stocks Rally but Can't Save the Week

US stocks rallied to their best day in months on Friday as Wall Street's roller coaster suddenly shot back upward. That still wasn't enough to keep the US market from a fourth straight losing week, though, its longest such streak since August.

A multiday "relief rally could be coming" after so much negativity built among investors, said Yung-Yu Ma of BMO Wealth Management, the AP reports. Swings in sentiment don't go full-tilt in one direction forever, and the US market has been tumbling quickly since setting a record less than a month ago. One piece of uncertainty hanging over Wall Street may be clearing after the Senate made moves to prevent a possible partial shutdown of the US government. Past shutdowns have not been a huge deal for financial markets. But any reduction of uncertainty—much of which has centered around President Trump's tariffs—can be helpful when so much of it has been sending the stock market on big, scary swings not just day to day but also hour to hour.

On Wall Street on Friday, Ulta Beauty jumped 13.7% after the beauty products retailer reported stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. The company's forecasts for upcoming revenue and profit fell short of analysts' targets, but Chief Financial Officer Paula Oyibo said it wanted to be cautious "as we navigate ongoing consumer uncertainty." Gains for Big Tech stocks and companies in the artificial intelligence industry also helped support the market. Nvidia rose 5.3% to trim its loss for 2025 so far below 10%. Apple climbed 1.8% to pare its loss for the week, which at one point had been on pace to be its worst since the 2020 COVID crash. (More Wall Street stories.)