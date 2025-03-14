Mark Kelly Is Through With His Tesla

President Trump said on Tuesday that he's buying one of the Teslas displayed at the White House as an endorsement of Elon Musk's product. Had he waited a few days, he might have avoided the depreciation hit by instead making an offer on a gently used model driven by an astronaut. Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly announced Friday in a post on X—another Musk operation—that he's parting with his Tesla for philosophical reasons, Politico reports. "This is going to be my last trip in this car," Kelly wrote alongside a video made near the Capitol.
"I bought a Tesla because it was fast like a rocket ship," Kelly wrote, standing near the car. But it comes with too much baggage for him. "But now every time I drive it, I feel like a rolling billboard for a man dismantling our government and hurting people," he said. Senate Democrats have asked the Office of Government Ethics to investigate the involvement of Trump and Musk in promoting Teslas at the president's house, per Politico. "New ride coming soon," Kelly promised. (A survey found Tesla is paying the price for Musk's political activities.)