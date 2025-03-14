Mark Kelly Is Through With His Tesla

President Trump said on Tuesday that he's buying one of the Teslas displayed at the White House as an endorsement of Elon Musk's product. Had he waited a few days, he might have avoided the depreciation hit by instead making an offer on a gently used model driven by an astronaut. Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly announced Friday in a post on X—another Musk operation—that he's parting with his Tesla for philosophical reasons, Politico reports. "This is going to be my last trip in this car," Kelly wrote alongside a video made near the Capitol.