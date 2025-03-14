Shutdown Fears Fade as Schumer Backs GOP Bill

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said on the Senate floor on Thursday that he'll vote to advance the Republican funding bill and bring enough Democrats with him to avert a government shutdown. "For sure the Republican bill is a terrible option," Schumer said, per the Washington Post . Democrats have called the bill a power grab by President Trump and Republicans. "But I believe allowing Donald Trump to take ... much more power via a government shutdown is a far worse option." He added, "I will vote to keep the government open."

The only other Senate Democrat so far to clearly state he'll back the GOP bill is Sen. John Fetterman. But Schumer's decision will give political cover to other Democrats, the Hill reports. He said that there weren't enough votes in his caucus to pass the measure as of Wednesday but that many members were undecided. Schumer announced his switch during Democratic luncheon, shocking many of his senators, per the New York Times. Democrats in the Senate, House, and elsewhere, as well as party activists, have been pushing hard for Schumer's caucus to block the bill and defy Trump.

But there are fears among Democrats that a government shutdown would give Trump and Elon Musk an opening to make greater cuts to the government, by decreeing which employees are essential and must work through a shutdown and which are nonessential. Senate Democrats have been wrestling with which option is worse. "For Donald Trump," Schumer told the group, per the AP, "a shutdown would be a gift." The procedural vote to which Schumer committed is scheduled for Friday afternoon. (More government shutdown stories.)