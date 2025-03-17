Canada's PM Sends Message With His First Foreign Visit

New Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney met with French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday during his first official overseas trip, seeking support from one of Ottawa's oldest allies as President Trump attacks Canada's sovereignty and economy. Macron and Carney did not take journalists' questions ahead of the talks, a sign the French president might not want to upset Trump. Macron did not address Trump's attacks on Canada but noted that tariffs only bring inflation. "In the current international context, we want to be able to develop our most strategic projects with our closest, more loyal partners," Macron said, adding that "we are stronger together, better able to ensure ... the full exercise of our sovereignty." Carney will next visit Britain, reports the AP, where he will meet with Prime Minister Keir Starmer and King Charles III, Canada's head of state.