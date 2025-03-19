House GOP Moving to Impeach Judge Who Halted Trump Order

On Tuesday, President Trump called for the impeachment of James Boasberg, the chief judge at DC's District Court who recently ruled against the Trump administration's deportation orders—drawing a rare rebuke from Supreme Court Justice John Roberts. House Republicans are now moving toward impeachment anyway, with Trump supporters saying Boasberg's ruling to halt deportations of Venezuelan migrants was unlawful, as authority for the deportations is granted to the president under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, per the Hill.

Impeachment article: Texas Rep. Brandon Gill, who introduced the resolution on Tuesday, alleged that Boasberg "overstepped his authority, compromised the impartiality of the judiciary, and created a constitutional crisis," per Axios. Gill also accused the judge in the impeachment article of trying to "seize power from the Executive branch and interfere with the will of the American people," per the Hill.