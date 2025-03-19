Amid More Cat Deaths, Another Pet Food Recall

A California pet food maker has recalled raw chicken products after they were linked to bird flu infections in two cats and suspected in a third in New York City. Savage Pet of El Cajon, California, this week recalled one lot of large and small chicken boxes because they may be contaminated with Type A H5N1 influenza virus, per the AP.
- What to know: The boxes are cardboard and contain individual plastic packages of products. The lot code and best-by date "11152026" is stamped on the affected products. The pet food was distributed in California, Colorado, New York, Pennsylvania, and Washington state.
- What happened: New York City health officials this week urged consumers to avoid Savage Pet products due to the cats' illnesses. One cat fell ill and died this month after eating Savage Pet products. Final test results are pending, but a preliminary test for H5N1 was "nonnegative," which indicates that a certain amount of virus was detected, a department rep said.
- More felines felled: A second cat was diagnosed with H5N1 and died—and tests suggested it was infected with a strain related to that found in the recalled Savage Pet food. However, that cat hadn't eaten the food; it was exposed to a third cat that fell ill after eating the food from the implicated lot. That cat survived but wasn't tested.
- Where else: The New York cases are the latest reports of cats in several states sickened and killed by H5N1. At least 115 bird flu infections in domestic cats have been reported to the US Agriculture Department since 2022, with most logged since 2024. Cats can catch the virus from wildlife or contaminated milk and food.
- Other recalls: Earlier this month, Wild Coast Raw, based in Olympia, Washington, recalled frozen boneless raw chicken cat food after it was linked to illnesses and deaths in cats in Oregon and Washington. In December, Morasch Meats, out of Portland, Oregon, recalled its Northwest Naturals brand of raw and frozen turkey pet food after it tested positive for the virus and was linked to the death of a local cat.
- Warning: Dr. Jarra Jagne, a veterinary expert at Cornell University, said pet owners should avoid feeding their animals unpasteurized milk or raw pet food due to the risk of bird flu, as well as salmonella, listeria, and E. coli. "I wouldn't give my animals raw anything," she said.
