Amid More Cat Deaths, Another Pet Food Recall

A California pet food maker has recalled raw chicken products after they were linked to bird flu infections in two cats and suspected in a third in New York City. Savage Pet of El Cajon, California, this week recalled one lot of large and small chicken boxes because they may be contaminated with Type A H5N1 influenza virus, per the AP.

What to know: The boxes are cardboard and contain individual plastic packages of products. The lot code and best-by date "11152026" is stamped on the affected products. The pet food was distributed in California, Colorado, New York, Pennsylvania, and Washington state.