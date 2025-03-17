'Oopsie, Too Late:' Behind a New Deportation Controversy

Sunday saw one of the most dramatic developments yet on the deportation front: President Trump invoked a rarely used law to deport Venezuelan immigrants to El Salvador. The move came after a federal judge issued a ruling against the deportations and ordered that any planes carrying the immigrants out of the country be turned around. Instead, two planes landed in El Salvador, prompting a mocking retort from that nation's president, Nayib Bukele, on social media: "Oopsie ... too late." The fallout:

Axios reports that White House officials discussed whether to turn the planes around when the ruling came down, but administration lawyers advised it didn't apply because the aircraft were over international waters at the time. The unusual deportation had been quietly organized by White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and Homeland Security Secretary Kristy Noem.