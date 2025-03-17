What to Know About the Tren de Aragua Gang

The Tren de Aragua gang is very much in the news, thanks to the Trump administration's deportation of alleged members. The White House says nearly 300 members of the gang were arrested over the weekend and flown to El Salvador under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798—despite a judge's order to turn the flights around. So what is Tren de Aragua? Coverage:

The start: Tren de Aragua ("train from Aragua") began as a prison gang about a decade ago in Tocoron prison in the Venezuelan state of Aragua, reports the BBC. Under leader Hector Guerrero Flores, the gang famously turned the prison into something more like a resort than a jail—it even had a zoo—until authorities shut it down. Flores escaped and remains at large.