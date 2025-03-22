TB Cases Spike to Highest Level Since 2011

Tuberculosis continued to rise again in the US last year, reaching its highest levels in more than a dozen years. More than 10,300 cases were reported last year, an 8% increase from 2023 and the highest since 2011, according to preliminary data posted this month by the CDC. Both the number of cases and the rate of infections rose. The new CDC stats aren't a count of how many people were newly infected, but rather of how many people developed a cough or other symptoms and were diagnosed, per the AP. Rates were up among all age groups, and 34 states reported an increase.

Cause: CDC officials say the rise is mainly due to international travel and migration. The vast majority of US TB cases are diagnosed in people born in other countries. Other illnesses that weaken the immune system and allow latent TB infections to emerge may also be at play.