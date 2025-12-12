King Charles to Share Candid Cancer Message in TV Appeal

Viewers in the UK will hear directly from King Charles about his experience with cancer during a televised fundraising special on Friday night. Buckingham Palace says the monarch has taped a video message about his "recovery journey" that will air at 8pm local time (3pm ET) as part of Channel 4 and Cancer Research UK's "Stand Up to Cancer" event, per the BBC . The address, filmed at Clarence House two weeks ago, is expected to focus on the value of routine screening and early diagnosis rather than disclose details of the king's specific cancer. Charles, 77, revealed his diagnosis in February and has been receiving regular treatment since.

The king has largely chosen to continue a full public schedule through his illness, including trips to Italy and Canada and hosting a German state visit at Windsor Castle last week. His decision to speak publicly for the campaign builds on earlier comments in April, when he acknowledged cancer can be a "daunting and at times frightening experience," but he said his own treatment had shown him how "the darkest moments of illness can be illuminated by the greatest compassion." The palace hasn't disclosed the type of cancer or treatment he's undergoing; the disease was detected following a prostate procedure. The New York Times reports that the king was hospitalized briefly in March due to side effects from his treatment.

The AP notes it's not typical for British royals to reveal personal health diagnoses, in the name of privacy. Friday's broadcast, fronted by Davina McCall, Adam Hills, and Clare Balding—each personally affected by cancer—will encourage viewers not to avoid screenings, per the BBC. The program will feature live segments from cancer clinics in Cambridge and an online tool to help people check their eligibility for NHS breast, bowel, and cervical cancer screening. Cancer Research UK estimates about 9 million people in the country aren't up to date with these tests. Since 2012, the "Stand Up to Cancer" initiative has raised more than $150 million and is currently backing 73 clinical trials with 13,000 patients.