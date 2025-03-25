Disgraced Ex-Lawmaker Allegedly Tried to Hide Laptop

Trouble is piling up for Justin Eichorn, the former Minnesota state senator who stepped down after he was arrested for allegedly attempting to solicit sex from a minor ... hours after he was one of the lawmakers who filed a bill seeking to classify "Trump derangement syndrome" as a mental illness. On Monday, Eichorn's wife filed for divorce, and a judge also blocked his release until at least Wednesday, when a hearing will be held on a motion from federal prosecutors to hold him longer, Minnesota Public Radio reports. Before the judge's ruling, he was set to be released to a halfway house Tuesday, the AP reports. The prosecutors filed documents Sunday accusing Eichorn of attempting to obstruct their investigation, and argued his alleged actions justify keeping him behind bars until trial.

The filing accuses him of calling an associate, from jail, to ask her to pick up his computer from his apartment; FBI agents found the unnamed woman attempting to enter the residence, though, and allegedly located a bag with the laptop, a cellphone that had been reset to factory settings, and a handgun—which, prosecutors say, Eichorn had lied about having; one requirement for release to a halfway house is no possession of firearms. Prosecutors say that as officers moved in to arrest him—he'd been caught in an undercover sting, and thought he was meeting a 17-year-old girl, they say—he was allegedly seen "manipulating his phone," but it's not clear exactly when he reset it. Prosecutors also argued Eichorn should not be released because his texts with the undercover officer indicate he had "clear familiarity with soliciting commercial sex from minors" and may do so again.