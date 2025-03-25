Cabinet Presents Its Cuts to Musk

Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency has built an "incredible" partnership with the Environmental Protection Agency, Administrator Lee Zeldin said. "We have had many fraudulent contracts brought to light by Elon," Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said. "We are, with Elon's help, eliminating the redundancies. We are streamlining our department," Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said, per the Hill . That's what President Trump heard when he went around the table during a Cabinet meeting Monday, calling on members as Musk sat at one end in a "Trump Was Right About Everything" cap. It was the third Cabinet meeting Musk has attended since Trump's term began, NBC News reports.

"Now what is happening is the numbers are beyond our wildest expectations," Trump told reporters as they entered the Cabinet Room, even before the testimonials. The meeting was billed as a "follow-up on the last DOGE meeting," a senior administration official said, per NBC. That was the March 6 session that featured less agreement. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who clashed with Musk last time, took notes Monday as others spoke but was not called on until Trump asked him about Ukraine. Trump said the meetings will be held every two weeks.