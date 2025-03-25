NCAA Women's Tournament Suffers a Huge Blow

USC's Trojans celebrated a big March Madness win this week, defeating Mississippi State's Bulldogs 96-59, but that victory came with a price. Per USA Today , JuJu Watkins, a guard for the Trojans and one of the game's biggest stars, hurt her knee during the Monday night matchup, an injury that's now taken her out for the season. The outlet reports that Watkins, 19, was on a fast break during the first quarter and got "entangled" with a player on the other team. "She immediately went down, grabbed her right knee, and was visibly in pain," the paper notes.

A foul was called on Mississippi's Chandler Prater, and Watkins was taken off the court. She'll now "undergo surgery and then begin rehabilitation shortly thereafter," according to a USC statement. Sources tell an ESPN reporter that Watkins suffered a torn ACL, though that hasn't yet been confirmed by the Trojans. "I'd be lying if I told you I wasn't rattled seeing JuJu lying on the floor and crying," coach Lindsay Gottlieb tells the AP.

The Athletic notes that Watkins' injury is not only a "gut punch" for the Trojans, but for the tournament as a whole, as it's now lost "one of its superstars far too early." "You never want to see that, especially what she means for women's basketball," Bulldogs coach Sam Purcell tells the AP. In Watkins' absence, Talia von Oelhoffen will handle point guard duties for USC, which moves into a now-set Sweet 16 for the NCAA Tournament. (More March Madness stories.)