4 US Soldiers Are Missing in Lithuania

Four US Army soldiers have gone missing at a training area outside of Lithuania's capital, and a search is underway, the US military said Wednesday. A statement from US Army Europe and Africa public affairs in Wiesbaden, Germany said the soldiers were conducting scheduled tactical training at the time, the AP reports. It said further information will be provided as new information becomes available.
Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT reports that four US soldiers and a tracked vehicle were reported missing Tuesday afternoon during an exercise at the General Silvestras Žukauskas training ground in Pabrade, a town located less than 6 miles from the border with Belarus. "A search is being conducted by US Army, Lithuanian Armed Forces, Lithuanian law enforcement and others," the US Army statement said. "Search and recovery efforts are underway."
(More Lithuania
stories.)