People Are Losing Their Life Savings in Whisky Scams

Whisky casks have become an increasingly popular investment in recent years, but experts warn that there are scammers galore in the industry. A BBC investigation found that at least three companies are being investigated for selling whisky that was massively overpriced—or nonexistent.

Some people, who were promised that the whisky would soar in value as it aged, lost their life savings. Among them is health worker Jay Evans, 54, who sold her home in 2021 after learning she had terminal cancer. She spent around $100,000 on seven casks after being promised lucrative returns from Whisky Scotland, a company that later disappeared without a trace. She found out that five of the casks were worth far less than she had paid and two never existed.