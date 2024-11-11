Politics / Elise Stefanik Trump Picks His UN Ambassador Rep. Elise Stefanik gets the nod By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Nov 11, 2024 7:58 AM CST Copied Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., speaks before Donald Trump at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) See 1 more photo President-elect Trump continues to fill out his new administration, with a loyal House ally getting the nod to be UN ambassador. Trump nominated Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, reports CNN, calling her "incredibly strong, tough, and smart." The 40-year-old began her political career as a moderate but became a staunch Trump backer over the last year or more. In particular, her clout rose in GOP circles when her grilling of Ivy League presidents led to their resignations. She was even in the conversation to be Trump's running mate. Politico notes that Stefanik has been a critic of the United Nations, where she will represent the US upon confirmation. When the UN passed a resolution critical of Israel in September, she condemned the organization as "antisemitic." The Hill notes that Stefanik's departure from the House could have at least temporary ramifications for the GOP, which is fighting to retain its slim majority. (Trump also named his border czar.) See 1 more photo Report an error