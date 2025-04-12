Researchers: Here's How to Make Better Coffee

The latest advice on how to make a better cup of coffee comes from an unexpected place—not a food-related journal but one called the Physics of Fluids. There, researchers say they've figured out how to make better coffee when using the pour-over method, reports the Guardian. This method doesn't use a traditional coffee-maker: Instead, you pour boiling water over grounds in a filter positioned over a cup. The trick is to pour the water slowly and steadily from the right height. Some trial and error might be required—because you don't want to pour too slowly or from too high up—but generally:

"Just slowly and steadily add water from a goose-neck kettle while increasing the pour height to about 11 inches," per the Smithsonian.