Inside the 'Baffling' Transformation of Ousmane Dembele

You don't need to know much about soccer to be impressed with the story of Ousmane Dembélé beyond this: Players like Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé had established themselves as elite scorers before they hit 20, so it's not uncommon to assume that the biggest goal powerhouses are obvious early in their careers. So here's what the Wall Street Journal finds "baffling" about Dembélé, a 27-year-old French footballer whose professional career started roughly a decade ago. He's currently with Paris Saint-Germain, and he's just now turning into a scoring dynamo. "The player whose misses used to be as spectacular as any of his goals has scored 32 times in 40 appearances this season," reports the Journal, "and shows no sign of slowing down."

His talent has long been apparent, and backed by big bucks: The Independent notes his 2017 transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Barcelona in a £135 million ($176 million) deal was the second most expensive ever. The Journal calls him a "speedy dribbler" who can "fire off cannonballs from either foot"—but has been plagued by "erratic finishing." The calculus changed when Mbappé moved from PSG to Real Madrid last year; PSG decided to move Dembélé from the wing to lead the attack. It's turned him into an entirely different player. He's scoring a remarkable 25% of the time and has racked up 21 goals in Ligue 1: more than he did in his last five seasons combined. The Journal's full story looks at some of the why (everything from a break in persistent injuries to better focus after "an unspecified disciplinary infraction").