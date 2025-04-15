Trial in Gaudreau Brothers' Deaths Aims at Their Drinking

Defense lawyers for the man charged with drunken driving in the deaths of pro hockey player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew are putting the focus on the brothers' own drinking before the crash.

"I'm not saying it's the cause of death," said Richard Klineburger III, an attorney defending driver Sean Higgins, per the AP. "But I don't know what impact it had, if any." He is seeking more information from lab tests.

The defense says the Gaudreaus had blood-alcohol levels of .129 or higher when they were bicycling on the side of a rural road in New Jersey. That would put them over the limit for driving a car, but New Jersey does not have a similar limit for bicyclists, notes the Columbus Dispatch. (Johnny Gaudreau played for the city's Blue Jackets in the NHL.)