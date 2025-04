Calm Returns to Markets

US stocks drifted downward Tuesday in a rare quiet day for financial markets worldwide.

The S&P 500 fell 9.34 points, or 0.2%, to 5,396.63.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 155.83 points, or 0.4%, to 40,368.96.

The Nasdaq composite fell 8.32 points, or less than 0.1%, to 16,823.17.

The modest moves were a respite for Wall Street following weeks of huge swings caused by President Trump's trade war, the AP reports. Perhaps more importantly, the US bond market and US dollar showed more signs of calm after their sudden and sharp moves last week raised worries that they were losing their status as safe-haven investments because of the trade war. Treasury yields eased.