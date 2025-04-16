25K Baby Food Units Recalled at Target

Fruselva warns consumers against using recalled Good & Gather vegetable purees due to lead
Posted Apr 16, 2025 12:17 PM CDT
Target Baby Food Recalled Due to Lead
A Target logo is seen outside of a store in Westwood, Massachusetts, on Dec. 20, 2022,   (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

More than 25,000 units of Target's baby food are being pulled from shelves amid concerns over elevated lead levels, which could potentially spark health issues among young consumers. Fruselva, a Miami-based company, issued a recall in March for Target's Good & Gather Pea, Zucchini, Kale & Thyme Vegetable Puree, per the AP. It applies to 4-ounce tubs, specifically lot numbers 4167 and 4169, with best-by dates of Dec. 7 and Dec. 9, respectively.

The FDA labels this a Class II recall, indicating the products could cause temporary or reversible health problems. Exposure to lead can cause developmental and cognitive issues. No safe level of lead exposure exists for children, according to the CDC. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)

