Man Rescued From Alleged Captivity After 20 Years Speaks

The man who says he set fire to his home to escape 20 years of captivity at the hands of his stepmother is speaking publicly for the first time. Identified only as "S," the now 32-year-old man from Waterbury, Connecticut, says he's put on weight from the emaciated 68 pounds he weighed when first responders pulled him out of the house in February, reports ABC News. Per his statement released via Survivors Say:
- Calling himself a "survivor," he says, "I was held prisoner in my home from the time I was taken out of the fourth grade at age 11 until two months ago at age 31. ... I am speaking out today to begin the process of reclaiming my life and to have my say in how my story is told."
- About that "S": It's not his birth name but rather one he's "choosing" for himself, per USA Today.
- "Someday, perhaps my whole story will be told," "S" said. "I ask everyone involved in my story to fully cooperate with the authorities who are helping me seek justice for these crimes. I also ask the public and the media to respect those investigations and my privacy as this process plays out. This isn't just a story. It's my life."
"S" has gotten a boost toward rebuilding that life: A GoFundMe
campaign has raised nearly $295,000 that will go toward various aspects of his recovery. His stepmother, Kimberly Sullivan, has been charged with first-degree unlawful restraint, first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree assault, and second-degree kidnapping. She pleaded not guilty
. (More Kimberly Sullivan
