Man Rescued From Alleged Captivity After 20 Years Speaks

The man who says he set fire to his home to escape 20 years of captivity at the hands of his stepmother is speaking publicly for the first time. Identified only as "S," the now 32-year-old man from Waterbury, Connecticut, says he's put on weight from the emaciated 68 pounds he weighed when first responders pulled him out of the house in February, reports ABC News. Per his statement released via Survivors Say:

Calling himself a "survivor," he says, "I was held prisoner in my home from the time I was taken out of the fourth grade at age 11 until two months ago at age 31. ... I am speaking out today to begin the process of reclaiming my life and to have my say in how my story is told."