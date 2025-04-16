Abducted US Pastor Rescued in Chaotic Shootout

An American missionary who was abducted at gunpoint in South Africa almost a week ago has been rescued, but not before a white-knuckle shootout between his captors and local police. CBS News reports that the rescue operation for 45-year-old pastor Josh Sullivan went down on Tuesday on the outskirts of the coastal city of Gqeberha, with Sullivan yanked out of a vehicle during the chaos. Sullivan had been taken by four armed and masked men last Thursday evening from his church in Motherwell Township during a prayer meeting. Sullivan's wife and six children were said to have been among the 30 or so attendees at the gathering.

Per a release from the South African Police Service, members of its specialized Hawks unit descended Tuesday upon the so-called safe house where Sullivan was being kept and spotted a vehicle on the property. "The suspects inside the vehicle ... allegedly attempted to flee and opened fire on the team," the release notes. The law enforcement officers fired back, "leading to a high-intensity shootout in which three un-IDed suspects were fatally wounded." Sullivan, meanwhile, was found in the vehicle "miraculously unharmed." He was treated and is now said to be in "excellent" condition.

The Rev. Jeremy Hall, a local pastor, tells AFP that the abduction of Sullivan, a Tennessee native who has been in South Africa since 2018, was likely "financially related," per CBS; the network notes that the Hawks usually get looped in on cases like this when ransoms are demanded. Kidnappings in South Africa have been spiking, rising 264% over the last decade, reports the AP. The Institute for Security Studies think tank notes, however, that less than 5% of South African abductions come with ransom demands. Sullivan has reportedly already been reunited with his wife, Meagan, and other family members. (More South Africa stories.)