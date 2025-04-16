Fed Chief Cites Ferris Bueller in Remarks on Interest Rates

The Federal Reserve can stay patient and wait to see how tariffs and other economic policies of the Trump administration play out before making any changes to interest rates, Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday. "As that great Chicagoan Ferris Bueller once noted, 'Life moves pretty fast,'" Powell said in a speech to the Economic Club of Chicago. "For the time being, we are well positioned to wait for greater clarity" on the impact of policy changes in areas such as immigration, taxation, regulation, and tariffs, Powell said.

Powell reiterated that the Trump administration's tariffs are "significantly larger than anticipated," the AP reports. "The same is likely to be true of the economic effects, which will include higher inflation and slower growth," he said. Earlier this month, he said it was "highly likely" that the tariffs would lead to "at least a temporary rise in inflation." The Fed's next interest rate decision is expected on May 7.