Cops: Arson Suspect Called Jewish Governor a 'Monster'

The man charged in Sunday's arson attack on the governor's mansion in Pennsylvania said he had targeted Gov. Josh Shapiro because of Shapiro's "plans for the Palestinian people," according to a search warrant. In the warrant, police said Cody Balmer called 911 less than an hour after the attack and told operators that he wanted Shapiro, who is Jewish, to know that he "will not take part in his plans for what he wants to do to the Palestinian people," PennLive reports. Balmer said "our people have been put through too much by that monster," adding, "all he has is a banquet hall to clean up," police said.

Police said Balmer told 911 operators, "You all know where to find me. I'm not hiding, and I will confess to everything that I had done." Shapiro, his family, and another family were asleep in the mansion at the time of the attack, hours after they celebrated the first night of Passover. At a news conference Wednesday, Shapiro declined to say whether he felt he was targeted because of his faith, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports. "I know there are people out there who want to adopt their own political viewpoints or their own world views to what happened and why," he said. "I choose not to participate in that." He said he would continue to practice his faith "proudly and openly."