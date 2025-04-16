Cops: Arson Suspect Called Jewish Governor a 'Monster'

The man charged in Sunday's arson attack on the governor's mansion in Pennsylvania said he had targeted Gov. Josh Shapiro because of Shapiro's "plans for the Palestinian people," according to a search warrant. In the warrant, police said Cody Balmer called 911 less than an hour after the attack and told operators that he wanted Shapiro, who is Jewish, to know that he "will not take part in his plans for what he wants to do to the Palestinian people," PennLive reports. Balmer said "our people have been put through too much by that monster," adding, "all he has is a banquet hall to clean up," police said.
Police said Balmer told 911 operators, "You all know where to find me. I'm not hiding, and I will confess to everything that I had done." Shapiro, his family, and another family were asleep in the mansion at the time of the attack, hours after they celebrated the first night of Passover. At a news conference Wednesday, Shapiro declined to say whether he felt he was targeted because of his faith, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports. "I know there are people out there who want to adopt their own political viewpoints or their own world views to what happened and why," he said. "I choose not to participate in that." He said he would continue to practice his faith "proudly and openly."
- Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo said he probably won't seek a hate crime charge—known as "ethnic intimidation" under Pennsylvania law—because Balmer is already facing more than 100 years in prison on charges of attempted homicide, terrorism, and arson, the Inquirer reports. "It doesn't increase the grade of the offense, because we're already at the highest grade," Chardo said.
- In a previous case that is still unresolved, Balmer was charged with assault in 2023 after an incident in which he allegedly stepped on a child's broken arm.
- His brother, Dan Balmer, tells the AP that Balmer has struggled with mental illness for years. "He's had ups and downs his whole life with the bipolar," he says. "He doesn't believe he's bipolar, so he doesn't take his medicine." Dan Balmer says his brother agreed to undergo treatment at the Pennsylvania Psychiatric Institute, but he soon "got mad" and left the facility. "He had these theories that were going on in his head," Dan Balmer says. "We would confront him and say, 'No, that is not what is happening in the real world.' He would get angry."
