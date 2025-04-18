Alicia Silverstone to Reprise Her Most Famous Role

Alicia Silverstone was just a teen when she made Clueless, the movie that put her on the Hollywood map. Now 48, the actor is reprising the role of the Valley Girl-like Cher Horowitz for a TV series based on the 1995 film set to air on Peacock, reports Variety . The outlet notes that details on the plot for the show, which is currently in development, are scarce, other than it being a follow-up to the movie, but no matter what the storyline entails, Silverstone is pumped, reports People .

"Totally buggin' ... in the best way," the actor posted on Instagram on Thursday, along with a link to the Variety article on the news. Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage of Fake Empire, who co-created Gossip Girl and The OC, will write and executive-produce the series, as will Jordan Weiss, who created the Hulu series Dollface. Amy Heckerling, who wrote and directed the film, and Silverstone will also serve as executive producers for the TV series.

There've been other attempts at a television series around Clueless, which is based on the Jane Austen novel Emma. A TV adaptation starring Silverstone look-alike Rachel Blanchard as Cher aired on ABC and UPN in the late '90s, and another series destined for Peacock was in the works in 2020 but never came to fruition. It's not the first time Silverstone has remorphed into Cher, either: She played the beloved character in a 2023 Super Bowl ad for the Japanese tech firm Rakuten. (More Alicia Silverstone stories.)