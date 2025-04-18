Science / Lyrid meteors Spring's First Meteor Show Is Almost Here Lyrids peak on Tuesday By John Johnson withNewser.AI Posted Apr 18, 2025 10:29 AM CDT Copied The Lyrid meteor shower is seen over Burg on the Baltic Sea island of Fehmarn off Germany, in 2018. (Daniel Reinhardt/dpa via AP, File) The first meteor shower of spring is nearly upon us. The Lyrids peak in the early morning hours of Tuesday, reports the AP. Details: When: The best time to head outside to catch a few is between 3am and 5am Tuesday, just before dawn, per Space.com. How: No special equipment is needed. Find the darkest part of the sky and let your eyes adjust. The meteors appear to radiate from a spot near the star Vega in the northeastern sky, but don't focus there: The most dramatic streaks in the sky often show up elsewhere. How many: A waning moon should provide decent visibility. Thaddeus LaCoursiere, planetarium program coordinator at the Bell Museum in St. Paul, Minnesota, tells the AP that people can expect to see about six per hour during the peak. More to come: The Lyrids peak on Tuesday, but they're around until April 26. The next major meteor shower, the Eta Aquarids, will peak in early May. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.) Report an error