Trump Administration Releases RFK Assassination Files

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. praised President Trump on Friday for "lifting the veil" on files related to the 1968 assassination of his father. In a move Trump ordered within days of taking office, the administration released around 10,000 pages of files, which can be seen here . In a statement , Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said that unlike the John F. Kennedy assassination files, files related to the assassinations of RFK and the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. "had not been digitized and sat collecting dust in facilities across the federal government for decades."

Gabbard said the 10,000 pages released Friday had been "sitting in storage" at the National Archives. She said that in searching FBI and CIA warehouses for files not turned over to the archives, "an additional 50,000 pages of RFK assassination files were discovered" and the agencies are working to make them available. The release will likely cause fresh speculation about the assassination, but it's not clear whether the files will yield new information, CBS News reports. Local officials in Los Angeles led the investigation, and their files have been publicly available in the California State Archives for decades.

"My team is honored that the President entrusted us to lead the declassification efforts and to shine a long-overdue light on the truth," Gabbard said. RFK Jr., who was 14 when his father was fatally shot moments after celebrating his win in California's Democratic presidential primary, thanked Gabbard for her "dogged efforts to root out and declassify these documents." During a Cabinet meeting last week, he told Trump he was "very grateful," Fox News reports. Unlike many of his siblings, RFK Jr. has long expressed doubts that Sirhan Sirhan was the assassin. He supported the 81-year-old's bid for parole in 2021, which was approved by the parole board but rejected by Gov. Gavin Newsom. He was denied parole again in 2023.