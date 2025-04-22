Poll Finds Most Americans Are Givers

Despite worries of a national "generosity crisis," a new poll reveals that most Americans still give to charity—though not always in large amounts. The poll by the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows most Americans donated to charity in the past year, but overall giving remains low, per the AP. The survey, conducted March 20-24 with 1,229 adults and a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points, found about three-quarters of US adults contributed money. About one-quarter, or roughly 307 people, said they gave nothing.