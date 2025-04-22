Poll Finds Most Americans Are Givers

Despite worries of a national "generosity crisis," a new poll reveals that most Americans still give to charity—though not always in large amounts. The poll by the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows most Americans donated to charity in the past year, but overall giving remains low, per the AP. The survey, conducted March 20-24 with 1,229 adults and a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points, found about three-quarters of US adults contributed money. About one-quarter, or roughly 307 people, said they gave nothing.
- Most donors contributed $500 or less.
- About 4 in 10 Americans said they gave to organizations helping with food, shelter, or basic needs.
- A similar share donated to religious institutions such as churches, mosques, or synagogues.
- About 3 in 10 gave to disaster relief organizations, and approximately one-quarter donated to animal care groups.
- Younger Americans were less likely to give than others. About 3 in 10 adults under 45 said they donated nothing over the past year, compared with 2 in 10 adults over 45.
- About 6 in 10 adults under 30 reported donating food, clothing, or household items in the past year, compared with 7 in 10 adults overall and 8 in 10 aged 60 and over.
