Judge Rules Against Trump Administration on Voice of America

The coalition suing the Trump administration for its shutdown of Voice of America scored a win in court Tuesday. A federal judge found that the dismantling of the state media outlet, which for decades disseminated news about the US to other countries, was likely against the law, the Hill reports. The judge ordered VOA's parent agency, the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM), an independent federal agency, to restore the government-funded news agency and some of its sister outlets. The Reagan-appointed judge also ordered USAGM to rehire the staff of VOA, Radio Free Asia, and Middle East Broadcasting Network, CBS News reports.

He wrote that the administration "took immediate and drastic action to slash USAGM, without considering its statutorily or constitutionally required functions as required by the plain language of the EO, and without regard to the harm inflicted on employees, contractors, journalists, and media consumers around the world. It is hard to fathom a more straightforward display of arbitrary and capricious actions than the Defendants' actions here." He ordered that staffers be rehired so they can "provide news which is consistently reliable and authoritative, accurate, objective, and comprehensive." The preliminary injunction will be in effect as the case continues to make its way through the court system, NPR reports. (More Voice of America stories.)