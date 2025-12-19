Epstein Case Files Are Due by Midnight

The clock is ticking on the release of the Epstein files. By midnight Friday, the Trump administration is required by law to publish a trove of Jeffrey Epstein-related records that could expose new details about the sex offender's crimes and his links to prominent figures, including President Trump, the Guardian reports. The release is mandated by the Epstein Files Transparency Act, passed by Congress in November after House Republicans forced a vote over the objections of GOP leaders and the White House. The Justice Department hasn't said what time it plans to make the files public, the AP reports.