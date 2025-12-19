Politics | Brown University shooting Trump Suspends Green Card Lottery Program After Shootings Program allowed suspect in Brown, MIT shootings to stay in US By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Dec 19, 2025 2:00 AM CST Copied Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem appears before the House Committee on Homeland Security on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) President Trump suspended the green card lottery program on Thursday that allowed the suspect in the Brown University and MIT shootings to come to the United States, the AP reports. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a post on the social platform X that at Trump's direction she is ordering the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services to pause the program. "This heinous individual," a Portuguese national, "should never have been allowed in our country," she said. The diversity visa program makes up to 50,000 green cards available each year by lottery to people from countries that are little represented in the United States, many of them in Africa. Nearly 20 million people applied for the 2025 visa lottery, with more than 131,000 selected when including spouses with the winners. After winning, they must undergo vetting to win admission to the United States. Portuguese citizens won only 38 slots. Read These Next Cartoonist Scott Adams paralyzed amid a battle with cancer. 2 of Rob and Michele Reiner's kids speak out. NASCAR is devastated by driver's death in plane crash. Suspect in Brown University shooting is found dead. Report an error