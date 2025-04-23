Americans' Views on Economy Have Changed Drastically in 3 Months

Donald Trump was reelected to the Oval Office partly because those who voted for him had faith he'd boost the economy. Now, two recent surveys from Gallup and Reuters/Ipsos suggest that Americans' confidence in the president to achieve that is waning, especially after his administration's launch of tariffs that set off a global trade war. "Public attitudes about several specific aspects of the US economy have changed markedly in the short time Trump has been in office," says Lydia Saad, director of US social research for Gallup, per USA Today. "Americans' expectations for the stock market, economic growth, and employment have turned negative, and consumers are feeling unusually pessimistic about their personal finances."