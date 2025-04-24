Wall Street Rallies for a 3rd Straight Day

US stocks rallied further Thursday as better-than-expected profits for US companies piled up, though CEOs say they're unsure whether it will last because of uncertainty created by President Trump's trade war.

Southwest Airlines likewise reported stronger results for the first three months of the year than analysts expected. It rose 3.7%, but its stock flipped between gains and losses through the morning after it became the latest US carrier to say the outlook for the economy looks so cloudy that it's pulling some of its financial forecasts for the year. CEO Bob Jordan said the company is "controlling what we can control," and it's cutting how much flying it will do in the second half of the year. Rival American Airlines, meanwhile, pulled its financial forecasts for the full year and said it plans to provide an update when "the economic outlook becomes clearer." Its stock rose 3.1% after beating profit expectations for the latest quarter.

Toy company Hasbro was a winner and jumped 14.6% after reporting stronger profit and revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected. It cited strong growth for its "Magic: The Gathering" game, among other products. Texas Instruments rallied 6.6% after the semiconductor company likewise reported a stronger profit than expected.