Hulk Hogan Is Dead at 71

Pro wrestler reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest
Posted Jul 24, 2025 11:16 AM CDT
Hulk Hogan Is Dead at 71
Professional wrestler Hulk Hogan poses for photographers on March 29, 2018, in Los Angeles.   (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Iconic professional wrestler Hulk Hogan has died at the age of 71, reports TMZ. Medics were called to the Florida home of the brash entertainer early Thursday for what was called in as a "cardiac arrest." The WWE confirmed the news, per the New York Post, saying: "WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. One of pop culture's most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan's family, friends, and fans." Hogan was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.

