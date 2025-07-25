WSJ Reveals More Big Names in Epstein's Birthday Book

The Rupert Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal has been hitting hard at President Trump's ties to Jeffrey Epstein, including a recent report that Trump's name appeared multiple times in some capacity in the so-called Epstein files, and that he was informed of that fact by Attorney General Pam Bondi in May. Another report focused on a birthday book presented to Epstein on his 50th birthday that included a "bawdy" message from Trump—but now a new Journal story names other big names that contributed to that commemorative album.

Clinton: Perhaps the most notable name in the gift assembled in 2003 by Epstein partner Ghislaine Maxwell is former President Bill Clinton, who penned a single paragraph: "It's reassuring isn't it, to have lasted as long, across all the years of learning and knowing, adventures and [illegible word], and also to have your childlike curiosity, the drive to make a difference and the solace of friends."