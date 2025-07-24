WNBA Star Fined Over Tiktok Video

It's been a tough year for WNBA referees—as detailed in an ESPN piece last week—and it appears the league is getting touchy about it. Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham tweeted she's been fined $500 for mocking the refs in a TikTok video, reports the Indianapolis Star.

The mockery: Last week, Cunningham posted a video of herself lip-synching a line to the Sabrina Carpenter hit "Manchild" with the words, "Stupid, or is it slow? Maybe it's: useless." The video had the caption "@ some refs," per People.