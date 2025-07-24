Trump Wants to Change Name of 'Artificial Intelligence'

'I can't stand it,' he says, because it's 'genius,' not artificial
Posted Jul 24, 2025 7:38 AM CDT
President Trump speaks during an AI summit at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Washington.   (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Will "artificial intelligence" go the way of the "Gulf of Mexico?" President Trump changed the latter to the "Gulf of America," and now he's kicking around another name change related to AI. When he spoke at an industry summit on Wednesday to roll out his administration's AI initiatives, Trump complained about the label, reports CBS News:

  • "Around the globe, everyone is talking about artificial intelligence," Trump told the audience. "I find that too, 'artificial'—I can't stand it. I don't even like the name. I don't like anything that's artificial, so could we straighten that out, please? We should change the name."

  • After a bit of laughter from the audience of industry leaders, Trump doubled down, per Mint: "I actually mean that," he said. "I don't like the name artificial anything. Because it's not artificial, it's genius. It's pure genius."
  • See a video clip of the moment here.

