Trey Parker Responds to White House Criticism of South Park

South Park co-creator Trey Parker had the briefest of responses Thursday to anger from the White House over the season premiere of the animated institution , which showed a naked President Trump in bed with Satan. "We're terribly sorry," Parker said, followed by a long, deadpan-comic stare, the AP reports. Parker was asked for his reaction to the fracas as he sat on the stage at San Diego's Comic-Con International at the beginning of a Comedy Central animation panel that also included his South Park partner Matt Stone, Beavis and Butt-Head creator Mike Judge, and actor Andy Samberg, who co-created the animated Digman! Earlier in the day, the White House issued a statement on the 27th season premiere, which aired Wednesday night.

"This show hasn't been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention," White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers said in the statement. "President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country's history—and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump's hot streak." The efficiency of South Park production, and the brinksmanship of its creators, allow it to stay incredibly current for an animated series. "I don't know what next week's episode is going to be," Parker said at Comic-Con. "Even just three days ago, we were like, 'I don't know if people are going to like this.'"