First Video of a Fault Slip Sent Chills Down Researcher's Spine

A CCTV camera in Myanmar captured incredible footage during the country's March earthquake. A fault slip was caught on video for the first time and researchers say it will do a lot to improve their understanding of earthquakes, the Smithsonian reports. The video shows the ground shaking before it cracks and lurches sideways. "I saw this on YouTube an hour or two after it was uploaded, and it sent chills down my spine straight away," says Jesse Kearse, a geophysicist at Kyoto University. "It shows something that I think every earthquake scientist has been desperate to see, and it was just right there, so very exciting."

He says that after five or six views, he noticed that "instead of things moving straight across the video screen, they moved along a curved path that has a convexity downwards, which instantly started bells ringing in my head, because some of my previous research has been specifically on curvature of fault slip, but from the geological record."