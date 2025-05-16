George Clooney on Upcoming CNN Offering: 'Buckle Up'

The penultimate performance of Good Night, and Good Luck , starring George Clooney as broadcast journalist Edward R. Murrow, takes place at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre on June 7, but for those who aren't able to nab tickets, some good news: Turn on CNN that night for a live airing. Playbill reports that the cable network will show the play across all of its properties starting at 7pm ET for its final Saturday evening performance, which also happens to be the night before the Tony Awards.

For those watching the livestream on CNN.com website, you won't even need a special login to watch the historical drama, which depicts the contentious faceoff between Murrow and US Sen. Joseph McCarthy, per Variety. Clooney co-wrote the 2005 film version with Grant Heslov. "I can't tell you how exciting it is to do something that's never been done," Clooney says in a statement. "CNN is the perfect place to bring this story of courage to so many more people than we could have ever hoped. Live TV. No net. Buckle up, everyone."

After airing the play itself, CNN will show a special that talks about the current state of journalism. The Tony-nominated production, which premiered in March, is the first straight play on Broadway to surpass the $4 million mark in ticket sales in its first week—though Variety notes that could be because the average ticket price hovers around $300.

Clooney tells the New York Times that "we thought it would be nice to have a record" of the play with the current cast, and that it would be "exciting" to work with "no safety net." The 64-year-old actor also says they'd like to make the broadcast available for streaming after June 7, though he's not sure of the details on that yet. As for why he chose CNN for the live broadcast, Clooney said it seemed apropos to the subject matter: "It's a news organization, so that made a lot of sense." (More George Clooney stories.)