23andMe Has a Buyer —and Privacy Concerns

Biotech company Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is buying 23andMe for $256 million, reports the AP , two months after the genetic testing company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy . The Wall Street Journal foresees instant "privacy concerns," given that Regeneron would acquire the genetic data of millions of people under the deal. The sale includes all of 23andMe's personal genome services, which would continue uninterrupted. The deal does not include the Lemonaid Health subsidiary, a telehealth services provider that 23andMe plans to wind down.

Regeneron said Monday it would comply with 23andMe's existing privacy policies, protections, and existing laws, which had been a requirement of the sale. "We are pleased to have reached a transaction that ... enables the mission of 23andMe to live on, while maintaining critical protections around customer privacy, choice and consent with respect to their genetic data," said Mark Jensen, chair and member of the special committee of 23andMe's board.

A court hearing to consider approval of the transaction is currently scheduled for June 17. The deal, which still needs approval from the US Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, is expected to close in the third quarter. Regeneron will be keeping all of 23andMe's employees.